Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on LILM. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lilium in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lilium has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.87.

NASDAQ:LILM opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Lilium has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $416,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $2,111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth about $5,255,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

