Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Limoneira has raised its dividend by 31.9% over the last three years. Limoneira has a payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Limoneira stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 43,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $270.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 16,469 shares of company stock worth $254,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LMNR. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

