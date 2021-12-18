Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. Macquarie currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.
LGF-A stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
