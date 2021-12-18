Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood Sells 21,116 Shares of Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $1,797,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Neil Lawrence Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $1,392,150.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10.

LOB opened at $78.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.47. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.22%.

LOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 549.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.