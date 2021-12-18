Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $144.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.41. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

