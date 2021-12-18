Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,904.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,768.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.