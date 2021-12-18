Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 7,455 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $76.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

