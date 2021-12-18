Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 310,447 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310,447 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,045,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,988,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 160,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 61,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $7.13 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

