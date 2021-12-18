Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,236 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $333.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.