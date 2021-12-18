LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Major Shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden Purchases 253,000 Shares

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden bought 253,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LVOX opened at $5.09 on Friday. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

LVOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

