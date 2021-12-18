Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 10,900 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,524,054 shares in the company, valued at $68,149,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $3,127,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,753,352 shares of company stock valued at $163,734,689. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 6.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

