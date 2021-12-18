Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $334,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $226.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $138.14 and a 12 month high of $238.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.