Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $376,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. CX Institutional increased its position in ANSYS by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $396.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.