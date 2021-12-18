Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Corning were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 466,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 18.5% in the third quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 134,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 57.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Corning by 23.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 47,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

