Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Generac were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Generac by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $357.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $427.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.41 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.52.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

