Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.75

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$103.75 and last traded at C$103.53, with a volume of 115693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$102.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on L. Cfra cut Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.9600004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total value of C$490,773.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$577,541.67.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

