Lua Token (LUA) Price Hits $0.0605 on Exchanges

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00041930 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.