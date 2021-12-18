Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $384.66 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.72.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

