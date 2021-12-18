Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

LULU stock opened at $384.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $437.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.72.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $227,027,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

