Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LVLU. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $10.42 on Friday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

