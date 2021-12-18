Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $393.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.51. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

