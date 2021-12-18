Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 306 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.70.

CTAS opened at $438.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

