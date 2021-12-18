Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 733 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 62.4% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $169,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

