Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,350 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,728,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,068,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.