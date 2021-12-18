Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.71

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.71 and traded as high as C$10.88. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$10.67, with a volume of 2,843,981 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$15.30 target price (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “na” rating and set a C$12.00 target price (up from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 10.8999993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

About Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

