Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Down 2.4%

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)’s share price fell 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.62. 147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 742,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

