LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post $12.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.25 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $7.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $45.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.52 billion to $47.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $43.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.56 billion to $48.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.76. 4,444,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

