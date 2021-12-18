LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $15,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $87.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.70. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

