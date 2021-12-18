Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 131.26 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.75). Approximately 98,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 172,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.76).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.47 million and a P/E ratio of 15.95.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

