Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.43 Billion

Brokerages predict that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post $8.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.37 billion and the highest is $8.48 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $6.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $24.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.63 billion to $25.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on M. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.