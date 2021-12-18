Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $230.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.50.

MSGS opened at $164.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,497.32 and a beta of 0.93. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 338,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth $214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 327.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth $92,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

