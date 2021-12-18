MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives $26.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $1,454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 6.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MAG Silver by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.15. 1,300,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,242. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.90 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

