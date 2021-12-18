Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post $8.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.83 billion. Magna International reported sales of $10.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $36.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $36.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.78 billion to $41.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Magna International stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.24. Magna International has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Amundi purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,776,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 48.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after buying an additional 348,205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at $24,990,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 17.6% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after purchasing an additional 228,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

