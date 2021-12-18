Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Truist lowered their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Magnite by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Magnite by 135.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Magnite in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Magnite in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNI opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. Magnite has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

