Maker (MKR) Market Cap Hits $2.31 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and $71.45 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can currently be bought for $2,341.52 or 0.05107655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00206062 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 987,744 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.