Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,848 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,961,000 after acquiring an additional 104,846 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 29,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,117,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -252.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

