Mate (MATE) Price Hits $0.0454 on Top Exchanges

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Mate has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. Mate has a total market capitalization of $122,474.91 and $25,454.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mate coin can currently be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.50 or 0.08370736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00077607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,907.54 or 1.00076738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Mate Coin Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.