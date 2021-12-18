Mathes Company Inc. Acquires 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,904.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2,768.46. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

