Mathes Company Inc. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.8% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 29,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.8% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 7,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $298.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

