Mathes Company Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,418.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 29.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.3% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

NYSE NOW opened at $615.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.80, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $611.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

