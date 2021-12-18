Mattioli Woods’ (MTW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mattioli Woods in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 970 ($12.82) price target on the stock.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Shares of MTW opened at GBX 840 ($11.10) on Friday. Mattioli Woods has a 1-year low of GBX 673.55 ($8.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 908 ($12.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 834.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 779.57. The company has a market capitalization of £425.67 million and a P/E ratio of 168.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $7.50. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.04%.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.