Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP opened at $15.29 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

