Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 254 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

