Mdex (MDX) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000830 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $309.49 million and approximately $35.82 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.83 or 0.08292567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00077880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,451.22 or 0.99848796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00050549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 801,156,005 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

