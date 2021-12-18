Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $131.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

MDT stock opened at $100.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average is $124.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $100.26 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

