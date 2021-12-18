Meme Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.91 or 0.00279223 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008469 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002977 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00016931 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000203 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

