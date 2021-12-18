Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

