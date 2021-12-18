Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,234 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.2% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

