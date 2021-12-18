Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Hold Rating at Tudor Pickering

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 58.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 374.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 376,033 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

