Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on B4B3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on Metro in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) price objective on Metro in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on Metro in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.43 ($11.71).

Get Metro alerts:

Metro stock opened at €10.70 ($12.02) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €11.39 and a 200-day moving average of €11.41. Metro has a 1 year low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($14.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 million and a P/E ratio of 39.86.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.